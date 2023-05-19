Fundraising continues for St. Anthony’s Mount Carmel Pavilion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The new Mount Carmel Pavilion at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown should be ready by this year’s Mount Carmel Feast.

TG Kolb is a member of the parish council at St. Anthony’s. He says the project is on track, but fundraising is still underway.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

This year’s Mount Carmel Feast will be June 23, 24, and 25.

Right now, the fund is about $50,000 short of its $400,000 goal.

You can donate at catholicwatertown.org. Checks, payable to St. Anthony’s Church, can be mailed to Pavilion Fund, 123 Massey Street, Watertown, N.Y., 13601.

Make sure to put “Pavilion Fund” in the memo field.

