Graveside Service: Doreen M. Fish, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 19, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Doreen M. Fish, who passed away on January 8, 2023 in North Carolina will be held on Friday May 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk, NY. A Celebration of Life to immediately follow at the Raymondville Community Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

