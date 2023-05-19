Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, softball & baseball

(WWNY) - It was a potpourri of sports on Thursday.

South Jefferson hosted Baldwinsville in girls’ nonleague lacrosse.

Second half: South Jeff is down 5-4 when Savannah Hodges connects, tying the game at 5.

With Baldwinsville up 7-5, Maddy Barney dents the back of the net. South Jeff is down 1.

Then it’s Hodges with the great move for the tally, tying the game at 7.

South Jeff is down 1 late when Hodges buries the blast, tying the game at 8 and sending it to overtime.

In OT, Emma Kelley scores the game winner.

South Jeff beats Baldwinsville 9-8 in overtime.

Potsdam entertained Salmon River in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse.

Finley Conners dishes to Azalea Lazore for the quick score. It’s 1-0 Shamrocks.

A minute later, Emma Fields answers with a wraparound goal. It’s 1-1.

Chuya Cook connects with Ariyah LaFrance who lasers her shot into the mesh. It’s 2-1 Salmon.

Joryan Adams cuts through the Potsdam defense and ripples the net. Now it’s 3-1 Rocks.

LaFrance drills her shot through the crowd, making it 4-1.

Salmon River beat Potsdam 14-7 to claim at least a share of the regular-season title.

On the softball diamond, Beaver River hosted South Jeff in Frontier League action.

Top two: It’s 1-0 South Jeff. Kaelyn Quinn walks with the bases loaded and Shea O’Dell scores. It’s 2-0 South Jeff.

Then it’s Bryanna Moroughan with the base hit to left. Trinity Brimmer scores. It’s 3-0 South Jeff.

Later in the inning, Remissa Stephens singles to right, driving in two more runs.

South Jeff beat Beaver River 22-3.

Parishville-Hopkinton hosted Chateaugay in NAC baseball.

Jake Kaska was on the mound for the Panthers.

In the second inning, Ray Voisine drills the ball to left field, knocking in Avery Zenger. Voisine tries for the triple but is tagged out at third. It’s 5-0 Panthers.

Jordon Snell sends the ball to the gap in left-center. Jon Snell scores from second.

Daniel Strange with an infield hit. Bulldogs scored two runs in the fifth.

Nate Phippen drives the ball through the left side. Braeden Cutler and Julian Wenzel both score.

Parishville-Hopkinton beat Chateaugay 13-2 to clinch the NAC East regular-season title.

In nonleague baseball from Beaver Falls, Beaver River hosted Adirondack.

Bottom five: It’s 4-1 Beaver River. Maxim Weiler hits a blooper to left center that falls and Colin White scores. The Beavers are still up 4-2.

Top seven: Alexander Kaun hits a grounder to short that’s misplayed. Issac Croniser scores and it’s 4-3 Beavers.

Beavers held on for a 4-3 win.

Thursday’s local scores

High school baseball

OFA 5, Canton 2

Lisbon 11, Edwards-Knox 1

Hermon-DeKalb 11, Clifton-Fine 10

Massena 4, Gouverneur 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 13, Chateaugay 2

Malone 11, Plattsburgh 3

Salmon River 17, Potsdam 7

Tupper Lake 23, Brushton-Moira 2

Tupper Lake 11, Brushton-Moira 1

Beaver River 4, Adirondack 3

General Brown 13, South Lewis 6

High school softball

South Jefferson 22, Beaver River 3

Canton 15, OFA 0

Salmon River 10, Potsdam 2

Salmon River 27, Potsdam 1

Gouverneur 8, Massena 7

Madrid-Waddington 19, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

St. Lawrence Central 11, Malone 2

Brushton-Moira 14, Tupper Lake 1

Brushton-Moira 9, Tupper Lake 3

Hammond 11, Lisbon 10

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Whitesboro 10, Carthage 9

South Jefferson 9, Baldwinsville 8

Massena 15, Plattsburgh 6

Saranac-Lake Placid 8, OFA 7

Salmon River 14, Potsdam 7

High school golf

Massena 221, Salmon River 249

OFA 223, Tupper Lake 259

Norwood-Norfolk 250, Clifton-Fine 267

South Jefferson 6.5, Carthage .5

South Jefferson 7, Indian River 0

