On Wednesday, May 17th, Jane L. Tyo, 89, of Brownville, New York passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Wayne Hughes, where she had been residing since 2020. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - On Wednesday, May 17th, Jane L. Tyo, 89, of Brownville, New York passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Wayne Hughes, where she had been residing since 2020. She was under the care of Hospice and her loving family.

Jane was born on May 29th, 1933, in Jamesville, New York to William and Dorothy (Casselberry) Gleason. She graduated from Adams Center High School in 1951. On August 21st, 1954, Jane married her high School sweetheart Carl G. Tyo at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church with Fr. T. Walter Cleary officiating. For many years she was a proud homemaker raising their 6 children.

In 1970 she completed post-secondary at Mohawk Valley Community College and in 1973she and her husband opened the " C & J Driving School” on Bradley Street in Watertown. They owned and operated the driving school for over 20 years until Carl’s passing on May 14, 1996.

After Carl’s untimely death, Jane, along with her sister, Sue, opened and managed “Granny’s Antiques” in Brownville for a number of years. she then worked various service industries including Shelby’s Deli and the Salvation Army Family Store until the time of her retirement.

Jane enjoyed antiquing, home decorating and knitting. She was a lifelong NY Yankees Supported and an extremely passionate race fan; she was a long time attendee of Cam Am Speedway in LaFargeville and a huge Fan of NASCAR (particularly of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and them later his son Dale Earnhardt Jr.). Above all else Jane loved spending time with her family and attending her great grandchildren’s numerous sporting events.

Jane was predeceased by her husband Carl, brother-in-law, Gordon Cole, of Rodman and a son-in-law Rick Grant, Maine.

She is survived by her 6 children, Julie (Wayne) Hughes, Brownville, N.Y.; Kelly Kimball, Bennington, Vt.; Sandy (Pete) Fitzgerald, Evans Mills; Jeffrey (Heather) Tyo, Brownville, N.Y.; Patty (Paul) Calhoun, Clayton, N.Y.; and Stacy Tyo-Grant, Kennebunk, ME./Daytona Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her sister Susan Cole, Rodman N.Y.; as well as 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren (to whom she will always be remembered as “GG”) and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to sincerely thank Hospice of Jefferson County for their wonderful care in taking care of Jane (Special thanks to: Tammy, Denise, Sean and Toni).

Per Jane’s request there will be no services, Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Rodman will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown, N.Y. with online condolences posted at http://www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Donations in Jane’s name may be sent to Hospice of Jefferson County At The Ellis Farm, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, N.Y. 13601 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.