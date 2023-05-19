Mural unveiled at Cape Vincent school

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A mural was unveiled at Bashaw Elementary School in Cape Vincent on Friday.

To help, Boston-based artist Bren Bataclan was on hand.

Bataclan goes all over the U.S. doing murals.

He helped with the student-led project at Cape Vincent, which began in January.

Bataclan has been doing stuff like this for 20 years. The art was inspired by the kids and they were able to draw some of it too.

“Kids’ ideas are better than mine, so that’s why I work with them,” said Bataclan.

“The light here, I asked Bren if he could make it yellow because that makes sense, at least to me,” said student William Thompson.

The project received funding from the Cape Vincent Arts Council, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, and the Thousand Islands Central School District.

