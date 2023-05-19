Purple Ghosts ready for Frontier League finale

Purple Ghosts ready for Frontier League finale
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The Alexandria girls’ softball team has made it to the Frontier League D Division final.

The Purple Ghosts beat Copenhagen Wednesday night in the semis and have put together an exceptional season on the diamond.

The Purple Ghosts entered that game with Copenhagen on a high. Coach Mike Roberts and his players are excited about what the team has put together so far this season.

With sectionals beginning next week, optimism is high for continuing the success on the diamond.

For Roberts, he’ll be closing out his time coaching the Lady Purple Ghosts.

But first, there’s more work to be done beginning with the Frontier League D Division final against Sackets Harbor in Copenhagen on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Watertown jailhouse that was home to an antique shop for years has officially been...
Watertown condemns old jail that housed antique shop
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
A utility worker was electrocuted in the town of Watertown Thursday.
Worker electrocuted in town of Watertown
Dairy Farming
Dairy workers awarded back overtime wages

Latest News

Parishville-Hopkinton's Ray Voisine tries for a triple but is tagged out in a game against...
Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, softball & baseball
Purple Ghosts ready for Frontier League finale
Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, softball & baseball
Riley Lomber crosses the plate after hitting a homerun that scored three for General Brown in a...
Highlights & scores: Softball, baseball, golf & track