Purple Ghosts ready for Frontier League finale

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The Alexandria girls’ softball team has made it to the Frontier League D Division final.

The Purple Ghosts beat Copenhagen Wednesday night in the semis and have put together an exceptional season on the diamond.

The Purple Ghosts entered that game with Copenhagen on a high. Coach Mike Roberts and his players are excited about what the team has put together so far this season.

With sectionals beginning next week, optimism is high for continuing the success on the diamond.

For Roberts, he’ll be closing out his time coaching the Lady Purple Ghosts.

But first, there’s more work to be done beginning with the Frontier League D Division final against Sackets Harbor in Copenhagen on Friday.

