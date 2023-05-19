Robin E. Johnston, 62, of Hamilton

Robin E. Johnston, 62, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMILTON, New York (WWNY) - Robin E. Johnston, 62, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, NY. A graveside service will follow at 3:00PM, where Robin will be laid to rest with Carlos at Three Mile Bay Cemetery in Three Mile Bay, NY. Friends and family are invited to gather at The Crescent Restaurant in Chaumont, NY at 4:00PM.

Robin was born in Hamilton, NY on September 4, 1960 to the late Robert and Anna (Perry) Rowe. She married Col. Carlos C. Johnston at the Chaumont Presbyterian Church on January 15, 1994.

She worked as an Auction Clerk for most of her life, first aiding her husband’s auction business, and then working alongside her sons who continue to carry on their father’s dream. Carlos and Robin resided in Chaumont Bay, where she watched her children grow, and would often return to enjoy the lake and watch fireworks.

She could always be counted on for an impromptu road trip, especially if it had anything to do with country music. She looked forward to her late night phone calls with Ashley. Above all else, Robin loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and those close to her will cherish their memories.

Robin is survived by her children; Joseph Barney, David (Aimee Salinas) Johnston, Curt (Jessica Dekin) Johnston, and, Ben (Corinne Galavitz) Johnston, her stepchildren; Clifford (Tina) Johnston, Christopher (Lori) Johnston, Kevin (Sarah) Johnston, Patricia Johnston, Chrystal (Derek) Robinson, Joyce (James) Deacons, and Amy Simmons; her siblings, Maueve (Gene) Snyder, Robert (Kathy) Rowe, Judy Mesier, Sherry (Mark) Spooner, Ronald Hendershot, Jess (Tabitha) Durant and Richard (Cindy) Rowe; as well as many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and a legacy of great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Robin is predeceased by her husband Carlos, a stepson, Keith Johnston, stepson-in-law; Bart Simmons, and siblings Marie Jock, Joseph Rich and Nancy Brothers.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home where memories and words of condolence can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.

