Route 11 closed temporarily for Thursday crash

A pickup truck was damaged in a crash near Potsdam Thursday.
A pickup truck was damaged in a crash near Potsdam Thursday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A crash on U.S. Route 11 shut the highway down between Canton and Potsdam on Thursday.

There are few details, but a state trooper says it looks like a pickup truck may have sideswiped a tractor-trailer.

There was damage to the front driver’s side of the truck and the wheel was ripped off.

The trooper did not believe there were any serious injuries.

The road was closed so crews could clean up.

It happened on Route 11 near the Morley-Potsdam Road.

