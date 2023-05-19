Route 11 closed temporarily for Thursday crash

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A crash on U.S. Route 11 shut the highway down between Canton and Potsdam on Thursday.

There are few details, but a state trooper says it looks like a pickup truck may have sideswiped a tractor-trailer.

There was damage to the front driver’s side of the truck and the wheel was ripped off.

The trooper did not believe there were any serious injuries.

The road was closed so crews could clean up.

It happened on Route 11 near the Morley-Potsdam Road.

