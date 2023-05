PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Part of State Route 26 in the town of Pamelia was shut down following a rollover crash Friday morning.

No details were immediately available. There were reports of a car rollover at the intersection of Bedlam Road and Route 26 just after 5:30 a.m.

The road was closed from Bedlam Road to 45th Infantry Division Drive.

