US Foods purchases Renzi Foodservice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A longtime Watertown business has been sold.

In a release Friday, US Foods announced it’s buying Renzi Foodservice.

“We look forward to US Foods investing in our business and expanding access to new and innovative products and business solutions to help our customers continue to grow their businesses profitably,” Renzi CEO Jude Renzi said. “The entire Renzi family thanks all our valued employees and customers who have supported us throughout our 46 years.”

Family-owned for two generations, Renzi Foodservice serves more than 2,300 independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations, convenience stores, and other customers.

Renzi Foodservice will continue to operate in the 110,000 square foot facility where it conducts business today.

Pending regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

US Foods is a leading foodservice distributor that works with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators. The Rosemont, Illinois-base company has 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash-and-carry stores.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.