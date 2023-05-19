Volunteers clean up downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown looks a little tidier. On Friday, volunteers fanned out with a two-hour mission to pick up trash and pull a few weeds.

The annual cleanup was organized by the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association.

“It is supposed to be an inspiration as well. So we are out here, we are a small group of people volunteering our time, but we’d like you to engage civically, as well,” said chamber President & CEO Kayla Jamieson.

“There should be some noticeable difference. I don’t imagine we’re going to change the entire world but getting people out, getting people seen downtown, that’s really the most important thing,” said Joe Wessner, Downtown Business Association.

Organizers said they were very pleased with the number of volunteers who showed up to participate.

