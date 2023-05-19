Volunteers clean up downtown Watertown

On Friday, volunteers fanned out with a two-hour mission to pick up trash and pull a few weeds.
On Friday, volunteers fanned out with a two-hour mission to pick up trash and pull a few weeds.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown looks a little tidier. On Friday, volunteers fanned out with a two-hour mission to pick up trash and pull a few weeds.

The annual cleanup was organized by the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association.

“It is supposed to be an inspiration as well. So we are out here, we are a small group of people volunteering our time, but we’d like you to engage civically, as well,” said chamber President & CEO Kayla Jamieson.

“There should be some noticeable difference. I don’t imagine we’re going to change the entire world but getting people out, getting people seen downtown, that’s really the most important thing,” said Joe Wessner, Downtown Business Association.

Organizers said they were very pleased with the number of volunteers who showed up to participate.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Watertown jailhouse that was home to an antique shop for years has officially been...
Watertown condemns old jail that housed antique shop
A utility worker was electrocuted in the town of Watertown Thursday.
Worker electrocuted in town of Watertown
A pickup truck was damaged in a crash near Potsdam Thursday.
Route 11 closed temporarily for Thursday crash
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud

Latest News

Children enjoy the splash pad in Thompson Park
Watertown’s splash pad opens for season
Mural at Bashaw Elementary School
Mural unveiled at Cape Vincent school
William Laflair
Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually abusing a child
New York State awards
State revenue dramatically drops; could higher taxes follow?