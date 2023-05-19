Warm with increasing clouds

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be our warmest day of the week.

It starts mainly sunny. Clouds will increase into the afternoon, and we’ll have highs in the mid-70s.

There could be a splash of rain overnight. It will be mild with lows in the mid-50s.

Rain will be off and on Saturday and mostly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Rain will continue overnight and could linger into Sunday morning. Downpours could be heavy at times.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

It will be sunny Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

