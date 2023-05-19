Watertown native gets bruise, $100 from pro golfer

Caleb McGuire (left) with Joel Dahmen
Caleb McGuire (left) with Joel Dahmen(Caleb McGuire)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown native went to a PGA championship for some fun with a friend and left with a bruise, $100, and quite a story to tell.

Caleb McGuire and his buddy, George LaBarr, who’s also originally from Watertown, were at the PGA tournament held this week in Rochester.

A golf ball hit by pro golfer Joel Dahmen struck McGuire in his calf.

Coincidentally, before attending the championship, McGuire says he and LaBarr tweeted at the golf pro for a photo.

McGuire got the photo and then some.

“I was like, ‘Can we get a picture?’ He’s like, ‘No problem.’ He goes, ‘How much are beers?’ And George was like ‘Eh, they’re 17 bucks.’ Joel goes back to his golf bag, grabs his wallet out, hands us a $100 bill, and goes, ‘I got your beers for the week,’ which was cool,” said McGuire.

McGuire has made national headlines since the hit. He says the championship doesn’t take cash, but he’ll be depositing the $100 in his bank account for his beers.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Watertown jailhouse that was home to an antique shop for years has officially been...
Watertown condemns old jail that housed antique shop
A utility worker was electrocuted in the town of Watertown Thursday.
Worker electrocuted in town of Watertown
A pickup truck was damaged in a crash near Potsdam Thursday.
Route 11 closed temporarily for Thursday crash
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud

Latest News

New York State awards
State revenue dramatically drops; could higher taxes follow?
Tick
Tick-borne illnesses on the rise in St. Lawrence County
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1997 skateboarding park
Armed Forces Day Parade in 2022
Armed Forces Day Parade canceled