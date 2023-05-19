Watertown native gets bruise, $100 from pro golfer

ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown native went to a PGA championship for some fun with a friend and left with a bruise, $100, and quite a story to tell.

Caleb McGuire and his buddy, George LaBarr, who’s also originally from Watertown, were at the PGA tournament held this week in Rochester.

A golf ball hit by pro golfer Joel Dahmen struck McGuire in his calf.

Coincidentally, before attending the championship, McGuire says he and LaBarr tweeted at the golf pro for a photo.

McGuire got the photo and then some.

“I was like, ‘Can we get a picture?’ He’s like, ‘No problem.’ He goes, ‘How much are beers?’ And George was like ‘Eh, they’re 17 bucks.’ Joel goes back to his golf bag, grabs his wallet out, hands us a $100 bill, and goes, ‘I got your beers for the week,’ which was cool,” said McGuire.

McGuire has made national headlines since the hit. He says the championship doesn’t take cash, but he’ll be depositing the $100 in his bank account for his beers.

