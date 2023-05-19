Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Brownville Stewart’s
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Someone has won nearly $20,000 from a lottery ticket they purchased at a north country convenience store.
The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased Thursday at the Stewart’s Shops store on West Main Street in Brownville.
The prize, the lottery says, is $19,587.50.
The ticket holder has a year to claim the prize.
