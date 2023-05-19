Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Brownville Stewart’s

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Someone has won nearly $20,000 from a lottery ticket they purchased at a north country convenience store.

The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased Thursday at the Stewart’s Shops store on West Main Street in Brownville.

The prize, the lottery says, is $19,587.50.

The ticket holder has a year to claim the prize.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.