Worker electrocuted in town of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A utility worker was electrocuted while on the job in the town of Watertown on Thursday.

It happened around noon on Old Rices Road not far from the Watertown Center exit for Interstate 81.

A Northline Utilities employee was treated at the scene by the Town of Watertown Ambulance Squad.

Another utility worker says the electrocution caused burns to the injured man’s hands and feet.

State police say he was in stable condition when he was taken away in an ambulance but would be flown to Syracuse for further treatment.

