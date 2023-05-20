Amy J. Crandall, 54, of Clayton

Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, N.Y. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, N.Y.

Amy was born April 15, 1969, the daughter of Gary L. and Lillian M. Matthews Green. She graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1987 and received an Associates Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, N.Y. She married Kris T. Crandall on March 17, 2001 in Watertown, N.Y. a previous marriage to Kevin E. Bleam ended in divorce.

Amy was employed for 34 years as a secretary for the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, Watertown, N.Y. She enjoyed travelling with her family including Disney World, was an avid runner and enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her children’s sporting events. Care and concern for others was evident in her life including being an organ donor.

She is survived by her husband, Kris T. Crandall; three sons, Kody E. Bleam, Philadelphia, NY, Noah M. Crandall, Orlando, Florida, and Jake T. Crandall, at home; her mother, Lillian M. Green, Clayton, NY; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Amy was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, an uncle and her mother-in-law and father-in-law.

At her request there will be no calling hours or funeral service, a Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be announced. The family requests donations made in her name to the American Cancer Society 1 Penny Lane, Latham, New York 12110. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com

