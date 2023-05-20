Black Hawks were the main attraction at Armed Forces Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It featured food, face painting, and even a bounce house. But for the kids at Philadelphia’s Armed Forces Day celebration, the main attraction was up in the clouds.

“I really liked when they were coming in and all of it was blowing. I thought that was really cool,” said Gavin Stapler.

A Black Hawk helicopter touched down at Philadelphia’s American Legion and the pilot was plenty happy to show it off to onlookers.

“I really enjoy flying, so it’s really nice to just get out and do it on the weekend. My wife got to see me fly, which was a big blast, and then we get to come out here and support our local American Legion which is always good to do,” said Cap. Timothy Duddleston of Fox Company 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion.

After its battery was disconnected for safety purposes, the crowd had the chance to get up close and personal with the helicopter.

Some placed themselves in the pilot’s seat getting acquainted with the controls, while others posed for photos in the cabin.

“I guess the best part is seeing the kids hop into the aircraft and really enjoy exploring it. Getting to showcase what we do in the Army,” said Major Joseph Imbriaco of Fox Company 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion.

The event’s planner tells us she wasn’t going to let a little rain deter her from celebrating those in uniform.

“This is a one time thing and I’d been planning this for a while. I really wanted to make it happen and I thought rain or shine, we’re going to do this,” said Melissa Saffin.

Saturday’s festivities were scheduled to continue through the evening with live music at 6 PM and fireworks at 9:30 PM, weather permitting.

