Black Hawks were the main attraction at Armed Forces Day in Philadelphia

For the kids at Philadelphia’s Armed Forces Day celebration, the main attraction was up in the...
For the kids at Philadelphia’s Armed Forces Day celebration, the main attraction was up in the clouds.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It featured food, face painting, and even a bounce house. But for the kids at Philadelphia’s Armed Forces Day celebration, the main attraction was up in the clouds.

“I really liked when they were coming in and all of it was blowing. I thought that was really cool,” said Gavin Stapler.

A Black Hawk helicopter touched down at Philadelphia’s American Legion and the pilot was plenty happy to show it off to onlookers.

“I really enjoy flying, so it’s really nice to just get out and do it on the weekend. My wife got to see me fly, which was a big blast, and then we get to come out here and support our local American Legion which is always good to do,” said Cap. Timothy Duddleston of Fox Company 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion.

After its battery was disconnected for safety purposes, the crowd had the chance to get up close and personal with the helicopter.

Some placed themselves in the pilot’s seat getting acquainted with the controls, while others posed for photos in the cabin.

“I guess the best part is seeing the kids hop into the aircraft and really enjoy exploring it. Getting to showcase what we do in the Army,” said Major Joseph Imbriaco of Fox Company 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion.

The event’s planner tells us she wasn’t going to let a little rain deter her from celebrating those in uniform.

“This is a one time thing and I’d been planning this for a while. I really wanted to make it happen and I thought rain or shine, we’re going to do this,” said Melissa Saffin.

Saturday’s festivities were scheduled to continue through the evening with live music at 6 PM and fireworks at 9:30 PM, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility worker was electrocuted in the town of Watertown Thursday.
Worker electrocuted in town of Watertown
A pickup truck was damaged in a crash near Potsdam Thursday.
Route 11 closed temporarily for Thursday crash
Handcuffs, money
3 accused of welfare fraud in Lewis County
Renzi Foodservice
US Foods to Acquire Renzi Foodservice
Money & wages
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Brownville Stewart’s

Latest News

Despite the rainy conditions, hundreds of students received their diplomas at SUNY Potsdam...
More than 700 walk the stage at SUNY Potsdam Saturday
WWNY Volunteers clean up downtown Watertown
WWNY Watertown native gets bruise, $100 from pro golfer
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1997 skateboarding park