Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.

The Watertown Fire Department responded to a call around 7:30 PM Saturday to a downed tree and wires across Sherman Street between Brook Drive and W Iroquois Ave.

Our reporter on scene saw what looked like a long limb of a larger tree came down, bringing with it several wires.

Crews worked to safely secure the area.

As of writing before 8 PM Saturday, the section of road remains closed to traffic as National Grid comes in so the tree can be safely removed.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.