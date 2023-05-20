Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.
The Watertown Fire Department responded to a call around 7:30 PM Saturday to a downed tree and wires across Sherman Street between Brook Drive and W Iroquois Ave.
Our reporter on scene saw what looked like a long limb of a larger tree came down, bringing with it several wires.
Crews worked to safely secure the area.
As of writing before 8 PM Saturday, the section of road remains closed to traffic as National Grid comes in so the tree can be safely removed.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.