Friday Sports: High school softball divisional finals on the line

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League postseason underway with a couple of softball finals.

At the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown hosted Indian River for the Frontier League A Division Tournament title.

At the top of the 1st, Indian River takes the lead as Katie Call laces a base hit to left field. Both Victoria Noone and Audrey Carrien score: 2-0 Indian River.

At the bottom of the 1st, Watertown answers as Payton McConnell singles to left and Montanna Evans crosses, cutting the Indian River lead to 3-1.

At the top of the 2nd, the score was 3-2 Indian River when Call doubles to left and Jasmin Acevedo scores: 4-2 Lady Warriors.

At the bottom of the 2nd, the score was 5-2 Indian River when Evans rips a base hit to left: Alyx Hawthorne scores.

Indian River beats Watertown 18-15 to win the A Division Tournament title.

In Copenhagen, Sackets Harbor squared off against Alexandria for the Frontier League D Division title.

This game was a pitchers’ duel as Alexandria starter Bridget Watson was stellar, allowing just 2 hits on the day.

Sackets Harbor starter Natalie Gibbons was equal to the task, allowing just 5 hits and striking out 3.

Kendell Bisbort would drive in 2 runs for the Lady Patriots, and that would be enough for Gibbons as Sackets Harbor nips Alexandria 2-1 to win the Frontier League D Division Championship.

”Well, it feels pretty good because, as you said, these teams are so close that every single game was a 1 run game and we were fortunate enough to get this one today,” said Sackets Harbor Softball Coach Dan Green.

”It felt pretty good because last year we did lose in the championship, but this year we really wanted it just as bad as we did last year but we we able to execute a lot better than we did last year,” said Gibbons.

