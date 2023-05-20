Helen Ann LaMarche, 84, of Watertown

Helen Ann LaMarche, 84, of Lansing Street, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen Ann LaMarche, 84, of Lansing Street, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 1-3pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3pm.

Born on May 23, 1938 in Watertown, Helen was the daughter of Clarence Myron and Reba (Lenway) Allen. After her schooling, she worked at Olga Knitting Mill for a time. She was then a caregiver for the elderly with Share-A-Home.

She married George H. ludlow Sr. who predeceased her in 1997. She later married Albert J.H. LaMarche who died on February 26, 2022.

Helen loved cooking, music, and watching the Hallmark and Lifetime channels. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Survivors include five children, Cindy Frye of Rochester; Matilda Ludlow of Watertown; Margaret Paul of Watertown; George Ludlow of Watertown; and Beth Ludlow of Watertown; grandchildren, Kim, Krystal, Kenny, and Kurt Matthews; great-grandchildren, Anthony Ludlow of Watertown; Dawson Jones of Watertown; Colby Jones of Watertown; and Tayler Jones of Watertown; a great-great-granddaughter, Emelia Pratt; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Albert; children, Billy Sprague, Cathy Ludlow, Henry Ludlow, Maryann Ludlow, and Susie Ludlow as well as several siblings.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

