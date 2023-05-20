Leo W. Rutledge, 83, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leo W. Rutledge, Watertown, NY, passed away at home Friday, May 19th under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 83 years old.

Born in Watertown January 20, 1940, Leo was a son to George and Mary Jane Mylo Rutledge. He attended the Watertown City School District. In 1957, Leo enlisted in the United States Navy serving until 1961.

In 1962 he married Judith Ann Miles. They were married 61 years in February.

In 1966 he joined the Watertown Police Department. He received a degree in Scientific Crime Detection at the Institute of Applied Science, which included fingerprinting, photography, firearms, and more. These were his jobs for 21 years.

Leo also attended the Federal Bureau of Investigation Firearms Institute training. He was awarded a medal for exceptional duty for work in the Identification Program.

Leo retired from the police department in 1988 and then went to work for Freeman Bus. He enjoyed woodworking and walking his sons dog, Abby, every day.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judith, and their four children, Mark (Jennifer) Rutledge, Wade Rutledge, Tracy (Scott) Gebo, & Trevor (Rhonda) Rutledge. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Courtney Gebo, Luke Rutledge, Samantha Rutledge, Sara Rutledge, Erica Rutledge; two step-grandchildren, Chad Gebo, Danielle Cummings; one step great-grandson, Lane Gebo; three brothers, Frank, Jimmy, & George Rutledge; and a sister, Elizabeth.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601 -or- The Walker Cancer Center, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

The family would like to recognize all the Doctor’s and Nurse’s who took care of Leo, especially Dar & Jayme at the Walker Cancer Center.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

