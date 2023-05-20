More than 700 walk the stage at SUNY Potsdam Saturday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Despite the rainy conditions, hundreds of students received their diplomas at SUNY Potsdam Saturday morning.

More than 700 students crossed the stage in front of the Satterlee Hall Clocktower surrounded by thousands of family, friends and colleagues. Overall, more than 1,000 graduated from the college this semester.

In her first commencement speech on campus, SUNY Potsdam’s newest president, Dr. Suzanne Smith, spoke to the graduates about how her their departure into the real world is similar to her new job.

We’ve both closed one chapter of our lives and we both are starting another one. We are heading into unknown territory with some idea of what we want to do or what we think will happen, but we still have a lot of questions about how things are really going to end up. I don’t know about you, but for me it is a time full of incredible excitement, mixed with a little bit of anxiety the fear of the unknown. After all, we want to be successful, whatever that words means to you,” said Smith.

Congratulations to the SUNY Potsdam Class of 2023, we wish you nothing but successful in wherever this next journey takes you.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.