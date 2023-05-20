Noreine I. Sharpe, 95, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Noreine I. Sharpe, 95, of Ogdensburg will be private.  Mrs. Sharpe died at Massena Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Noreine I. Sharpe was born in Gouverneur, NY on October 26, 1927.  She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Leta (Alguire) Countryman.  She attended Morristown Central School.  She married Elwood Sharpe on October 19, 1946 in Heuvelton.  Noreine worked in laundry services for over twenty years at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.  Following her retirement, she worked at Stewart’s on Ford Street for many years.   She loved to play Bingo and go on trips to the casino. One of her greatest joys where her pets, especially her Pug “Sammy”. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children; Ronald E. Sharpe and his wife Shari of Ogdensburg, James A. “Jim” Sharpe of Ogdensburg, and Lisa Ormsebee and her husband Rich of North Carolina along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Elwood Sharpe, her daughter, Judy Dishaw, grandson Craig Sharpe, and her infant sons; Richard, Ray, Robert, and Paul.  Her brothers Raymond Countryman Jr. and Howard Countryman also predeceased her.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in her name to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 State Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

