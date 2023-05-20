One injured in Watertown fire that closes Arsenal Street

By 7 News Staff
May. 19, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One person was injured in a Watertown fire Friday evening.

The call for a fire at 410 Arsenal Street came in just after 6:40 PM. A section Arsenal Street was closed to traffic during this time.

Officials say the fire began in the kitchen, traveling through the wall to the second floor.

One individual received burns on their hands. They were taken by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center.

Officials are condemning the house.

Two adults living at the address are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

