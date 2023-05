WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the region cloudy with showers tonight and tomorrow. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Rain is likely all day tomorrow. Highs will be in the 60′s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with the risk of showers. Expect highs in the 60′s.

Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected for next week.

