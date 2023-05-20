Wayne D. Donaldson, 79, of Massena

Wayne D. Donaldson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Wayne D. Donaldson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday May 24, 2023 from 3:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home until time of funeral services at 4:00 PM, with lay speaker Megan Mayette officiating. Interment will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk, NY at the convenience of the family.

Wayne was born on August 26, 1944 to Charles H. and Sarah (Lamberton) Donaldson in Plattsburgh, NY. He attended schools in Moores Fork, NY. On May 25, 1974 he married Louvina Thibeault at St. Joseph’s Church in Massena. Wayne was a tree cutter working for many companies around the area. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and just being out in the fresh air. He also enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles. Wayne was also a communicant of St. Mary’s Church.

Surviving Wayne is his loving wife, Louviana, two brothers Charles of and Lawrence Donaldson of Colton, NY and a sister Kathy Donaldson of Plattsburgh along with several nieces and nephews. His parents, a brother George and three sisters, Harriet Brainard, Diane Walker and Margaret Donaldson, predeceased him.

Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.