James M. Brown, 69, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James M. Brown, 69, died peacefully at his home on Saturday evening, May 20, 2023, under the care of his loving wife, his children, and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12-2pm & 4-6pm at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

He was born on August 1, 1953, in Potsdam, New York to the late Loren James and Marian (Irene) Lavalley Brown. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School. He attended one year of college, then enlisted and served in the United States Coast Guard from May 7, 1973, to May 6, 1977, and was honorably discharged. He then served in the Reserves from 1977-1979.

He married Dorothy L. (Foster) on May 10, 1991. James retired as a New York State Corrections Officer at OCF in Ogdensburg.

He is survived by his children, Frank Maroney, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Rachael Patterson, Massena, NY; and Angel Maroney and her companion Mike Fraser of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings; Ray (Joan) Perrigo, Syracuse, NY; Ronald (Missie) Perrigo, Ashville, NC; Herb Brown, Norwood, NY; Michael Brown, Winthrop, NY; Sheila (Richard) Phippen, Winthrop, NY; along with his grandchildren, Skylar Patterson (Aaron Hall), Mallory (Tyler) Otis, Kelsi Fraser ( Mason Tabolt), Kaydence Fraser, and Khloee Fraser; 2-great-granddaughters; Marilynn & Aliya Otis, and many special nieces and nephews, cousins and his beloved March.

He is predeceased by his parents, a sister, Beverly French and (Buddy); along with two sister-in-laws Sophie Brown and Nyoka Brown.

James enjoyed hunting, playing Bingo, going to the casino, and he was an avid golfer.

The burial will be held privately by his family.

The family is being cared for by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. To leave a message of sympathy for James’s family please visit www.laruepitcher.com and sign the guest book.

Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, P.O. Box 510 Potsdam, NY 13676 or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm Street, Buffalo, NY 14203.

