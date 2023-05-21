James W. Lee, 70, of Lowville

James W. Lee, 70, died Thursday evening, May 18, 2023 at Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare of Utica. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James W. Lee, 70, died Thursday evening, May 18, 2023 at Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare of Utica.

Jim was born in Turin, on March 21, 1953, the son of the late James A. and Joyce (Gillette) Lee. He graduated from General Martin High School in Glenfield. Jim married Linda Ann Arthur on July 19, 1986 at the Lowville Bethel Church of the Nazarene. Jim worked for the family dairy farm, Lee Ridge Farm, on the East Road, Turin. He also drove for Birnie Bus and for The Arc.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, their three children, Michael J. (Katelyn) Lee; Matthew J. Lee; and Desiree A. Lee; his granddaughter, Olivia Grace; nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Jim is predeceased by his brother, John Stanley Lee.

He was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church and Lowville Elk’s Lodge #1605. When Jim was younger, he bowled in the leagues at Lowville Lanes.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon, at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held at 12:30 P.M., on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Lowville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Denise Bowen, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Turin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

