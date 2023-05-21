Pairings and seedings announced for Section 3 playoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pairings and seedings have been announced for Section 3 baseball, softball, and girls’ lacrosse playoffs.
Section 3 Baseball
Class A
(10) Watertown at Fulton - Tuesday
(6) Indian River at (3) Carthage - Thursday
Class B
(21) General Brown at Oneida - Monday
Adirondack at (7)Lowville - Tuesday
Solvay/Phoenix at (1) South Jeff - Tuesday
Class C
F-S/Sauquoit at (2) Beaver River - Tuesday
Port Byron at (13) South Lewis - Monday
Onondaga at (16) Thousand Islands - Monday
Class D
Brookfield/McGraw at (1) Belleville Henderson - Thursday
Madison at (5)Lyme - Tuesday
(13) Copenhagen at Stockbridge Valley - Tuesday
Section 3 Softball
Class A
(9) Watertown at (8) Indian River - Tuesday
Class B
Hannibal/Cazenovia at (3) South Jeff - Tuesday
(10) General Brown at Canastota - Tuesday
Skaneateles at (13) Lowville - Monday
Class C
Weedsport/Little Falls at (2) Sandy Creek - Tuesday
Mt. Markham at (6) Thousand Islands - Tuesday
(13) South Lewis at Onondaga/LaFayette - Tuesday
Tully at (16) Beaver River - Monday
Class D
Fabius Pompey at (3) Sackets Harbor - Tuesday
(12) Copenhagen at (5) Alexandria - Tuesday
(13) Belleville Henderson at West Canada V. - Tuesday
Bishop Ludden at (15) Lyme - Monday
Section 3 Girls’ Lacrosse
Class B
C.B.A. at (4)Watertown - Tuesday
Class C
Cortland at (1) Indian River - Tuesday
(5) Carthage at Southern Hills - Tuesday
Class D
Chittenango/Clinton at (1) South Jeff - Tuesday
Marcellus/VVS at (4) General Brown - Tuesday
Mexico at (5) I.H.C. - Monday
Boys’ Section 3 Lacrosse pairings and seedings to be announced on Monday.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.