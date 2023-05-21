Pairings and seedings announced for Section 3 playoffs

The Carthage Comets baseball team has see a great deal of improvement since their 0-3 start on the season.(WWNY)
By Rob Krone
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pairings and seedings have been announced for Section 3 baseball, softball, and girls’ lacrosse playoffs.

Section 3 Baseball

Class A

(10) Watertown at Fulton - Tuesday

(6) Indian River at (3) Carthage - Thursday

Class B

(21) General Brown at Oneida - Monday

Adirondack at (7)Lowville - Tuesday

Solvay/Phoenix at (1) South Jeff - Tuesday

Class C

F-S/Sauquoit at (2) Beaver River - Tuesday

Port Byron at (13) South Lewis - Monday

Onondaga at (16) Thousand Islands - Monday

Class D

Brookfield/McGraw at (1) Belleville Henderson - Thursday

Madison at (5)Lyme - Tuesday

(13) Copenhagen at Stockbridge Valley - Tuesday

Section 3 Softball

Class A

(9) Watertown at (8) Indian River - Tuesday

Class B

Hannibal/Cazenovia at (3) South Jeff - Tuesday

(10) General Brown at Canastota - Tuesday

Skaneateles at (13) Lowville - Monday

Class C

Weedsport/Little Falls at (2) Sandy Creek - Tuesday

Mt. Markham at (6) Thousand Islands - Tuesday

(13) South Lewis at Onondaga/LaFayette - Tuesday

Tully at (16) Beaver River - Monday

Class D

Fabius Pompey at (3) Sackets Harbor - Tuesday

(12) Copenhagen at (5) Alexandria - Tuesday

(13) Belleville Henderson at West Canada V. - Tuesday

Bishop Ludden at (15) Lyme - Monday

Section 3 Girls’ Lacrosse

Class B

C.B.A. at (4)Watertown - Tuesday

Class C

Cortland at (1) Indian River - Tuesday

(5) Carthage at Southern Hills - Tuesday

Class D

Chittenango/Clinton at (1) South Jeff - Tuesday

Marcellus/VVS at (4) General Brown - Tuesday

Mexico at (5) I.H.C. - Monday

Boys’ Section 3 Lacrosse pairings and seedings to be announced on Monday.

