Saturday Sports: Red & Black open their season with a win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black opened their 2023 season Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds hosting the Genesee County Spartans in a non-league contest.

The Red & Black were looking to pick up where they left off last year running the table and winning a title.

In the 2nd quarter, the Red & Black were up 21-6 when Alex Rood hits Josh Bradley for the touchdown. Watertown’s lead was cut to 21-12 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, the Red & Black defense came up big as Dylan Bice and Josh Lear combine for the sack on the bad snap.

In the 4th quarter, the Red & Black add to their lead as Kalon Jeter takes it in from a yard out on the quarterback keeper: 28-12 Red & Black.

Red & Black beat Genesee County 35-12.

On the diamond, Belleville Henderson met Lyme for the Frontier League Class D Championship in Copenhagen.

Evan Froelich got the start for Lyme and Froelich would go the distance, allowing 6 hits and striking out 11 on the day.

Brittan Cross was on the hill for the Panthers. He was equally impressive as he would also go the distance allowing just 2 hits, striking out 13 and walking 2.

Cayden Randall would drive in a pair of runs and Chris Vaughn and Caleb Williams each added RBI’s as the Panthers of Belleville Henderson blanked Lyme 4-0 to win the D Division Tournament title.

Friday in Copenhagen, the Sackets Harbor Lady Patriots captured the Frontier League D Division tournament championship with a 2-1 win over the Alexandria Lady Purple Ghosts.

Timely hitting and a strong pitching performance from Natalie Gibbons were the keys to victory along with stellar defense in the field.

It’s a win the Lady Patriots hope gives them some momentum as they head into Sectional play this week.

”It gives us some momentum because we needed to play sharp today and we’ve been winning, but we haven’t been exactly sharp. Whether it’s been on the mound or in the field and today we were sharp both ways. So that’s gonna help us going into Sectionals,” said Coach Dan Green.

The sectional seedings come out Sunday for the Girls’ Section 3 Lacrosse Tournament and the team to beat in Class D once again this year will be the South Jeff Lady Spartans.

Coach Jen Williams’ Lady Spartans wrapped up their regular season Thursday night with a thrilling 9-8 come from behind overtime win against Baldwinsville.

A win that capped off a 14-2 regular season,10-0 in Frontier League play with another Frontier League title to add to their impressive resume.

”Well, yeah, I mean going into it we knew the tools we had. Now, we had to figure out how to use the tools to oil the machine and get it working the way we wanted it to. Nothing’s perfect, and the ability to move kids around in different positions at any given time in any game is a testament to a kids ability and their knowledge of the game and how much they play throughout the year to help us to gain any advantage we can over whatever opponent we face,” said Williams.

The Lady Spartans enter sectional play the number one ranked team in the state in Class D and will be looking to erase the memories of a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to Skaneateles in the Section 3 Class D Championship game last season.

”Yeah, I think we just have to continue to show up to practice every day and give 110% and just push each other every day, keep doing what we’re doing. I’m really proud of the way that we’ve played recently and it’s do or die now, so we just have to come out strong and finish strong. The way we want,” said Reese Widrick.

”I think our key is just being confident in our own play. We know that we can play the way we want to and that we’re good enough to do what we need to do. I think it’s really just about our confidence level and walking into a game knowing that we can win it,” said Madelyn Barney.

”Again, we put a lot of work into it, and I think we’re ready and we practice all the time. We’re mentally prepared and physically prepared, so I think we’re gonna be pretty good and we’re gonna do okay if we keep our confidence up,” said Paisley Cook.

The Lady Spartans continue to play at a high level year in and year out despite losing talented players to graduation, and Williams says the formula for success lies with the players.

”Honestly, I think the character of the older kids since it started has been contagious down though all the levels. I think if you come to our games you’ll see the youth kids here and they want to be like the older kids and we try to put a lot of weight on the older kids that you’re the role models, you’re the ones that keep this going. It’s certainly not the older people involved. I think the older girls involved, they’re contagious. They’re great kids, they work hard in the classroom, they work for the community and overall their character is outstanding,” said Williams.

Look for the Lady Spartans to be a forced to be reckoned with when the Sectional playoffs begin this week.

