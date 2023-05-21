Section of Academy Street to be closed Monday for repairs to First Presbyterian Church

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There may be slight delays during the morning and afternoon hours near First Presbyterian Church on Monday.

The historic steeple atop the church was recently discovered to be damaged and requires fixing as soon as possible.

As a result, a portion of Academy Street will be closed from 7 AM - 2 PM while crews complete the work. The sidewalks along the east side of Washington Street and the south side of Academy Street will also be closed to pedestrian traffic.

Those looking to access the Dulles State Office Building parking area will still be able to do so.

The church is currently developing documents for the future restoration of the historic steeple that is anticipated to commence later this year.

