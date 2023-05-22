Alan D. Smith, 64, a native of Massena

Alan D. Smith, 64, a Massena native and resident of Mesa, Arizona passed away June 25, 2022 at Chandler Medical Center in Mesa. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alan D. Smith, 64, a Massena native and resident of Mesa, Arizona passed away June 25, 2022 at Chandler Medical Center in Mesa.

Alan was born in Massena on April 14, 1958, the son of Elizabeth “Betty” and the late Harold Smith. A 1976 graduate of Massena Central School, he was a fan of sports and outdoor recreation. From Little League to hockey, to playing in the field as a boy and fishing in the local waters, Alan was adventurous. His love for sports, specifically playing hockey, even helped him find his love, his partner, Janet.

Alan traveled the country multiple times and with the help of his Uncle Roger, he settled in Arizona, where he worked for 26 years as an Assistant Manager for Safeway. After a career there, Alan made his way to Alliance Beverage Corporation until his passing. What time wasn’t spent a work was poured into those he loved, was spent adventuring through the woods, streams, and mountain. Alan loved life, and there if there was any wish he had, it would be that he could go back to his childhood and do it over, reliving some of the happiest days of his life.

Alan is survived by his wife and soulmate of 32 years and their sons, Daniel, Ryan, and Mitchell; his mother, Elizabeth of Massena; his brothers, Warren and Cathy Smith and Scott and Tammy Smith; as well as a nephew, Justin and nieces, Courtney, Sahara, and Savannah.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Grace Methodist Church, Massena at 11:00 AM on May 31, 2023. Burial will follow the service in Massena Center Cemetery.

Local arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

