Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Breen Ave, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4-6pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6pm.

Born on November 14, 1962, Cathy was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Beverly E. (Gardner) Arruda. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, scratch-off tickets, and playing games on her phone.

Survivors include a fiancé, Edwin Abbate of Watertown; a daughter, Cassandra Abbate of Atlanta, NY; a son, Joseph Abbate of Watertown; a stepdaughter, Kristy Abbate Hall of Watertown; sisters, Donna Willard of Ogdensburg and Robin Arruda of Watertown; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by Ronald Arruda and Anthony Arruda.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

