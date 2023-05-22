Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Breen Ave, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home, under the...
Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Breen Ave, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Breen Ave, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4-6pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6pm.

Born on November 14, 1962, Cathy was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Beverly E. (Gardner) Arruda. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, scratch-off tickets, and playing games on her phone.

Survivors include a fiancé, Edwin Abbate of Watertown; a daughter, Cassandra Abbate of Atlanta, NY; a son, Joseph Abbate of Watertown; a stepdaughter, Kristy Abbate Hall of Watertown; sisters, Donna Willard of Ogdensburg and Robin Arruda of Watertown; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by Ronald Arruda and Anthony Arruda.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of Potsdam
Robert (Bob) Hall, 72, of State Street passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon on May 21, 2023,...
Robert (Bob) Hall, 72, of Carthage
Candles
Graveside Services: Linda L. Hirschler, 75, of Redwood
Candles
Graveside Services: Richard A. Sitterly, 95, of Colton

Obituaries

On Monday, May 15, 2023, Rick J. Plourde passed away at age 60.
Rick J. Plourde, 60, of Massena
Candles
Thomas I. Ford, 85, formerly of Colton
Diane M. Jordan, 70, of Sand Street, passed away, Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023 at home while...
Diane M. Jordan, 70, of Philadelphia
Alan D. Smith, 64, a Massena native and resident of Mesa, Arizona passed away June 25, 2022 at...
Alan D. Smith, 64, a native of Massena
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash
Deferiet Paper mill property
State awards money to improve properties in Deferiet, Canton