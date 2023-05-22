Celebration of Life: Gerald (Jerry) A. Roedel, 85, of Dexter

Gerald (Jerry) A. Roedel, 85, of Dexter, NY, passed away in hospice on January 5, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Gerald (Jerry) A. Roedel, 85, of Dexter, NY, passed away in hospice on January 5, 2023.

He was born on December 2, 1937 in Buffalo, NY, son of Adam and Gertrude Roedel.

He graduated from Kensington High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Army. He completed the 11th Airborne Jump School and US Army Europe Engineer School while serving 3 years as a Reconnaissance Sergeant for US Forces based in Germany.

He worked at Sears & Roebuck, as well as Iroquois Gas in Buffalo through 1960. During this time, Jerry also played semi-professional football with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive end and contributed to their league championship in 1959.

Jerry entered the New State Police Academy in 1960 and started his 30 year illustrious career as a New York State Trooper stationed throughout the years in Canton, Tupper Lake, Adams, Carthage, Massena, Alexandria Bay and Watertown. Jerry was part of the security detail for the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, Attica prison riot and New York State Fair. In 1980, he partnered with community members to establish Crime Stoppers of Jefferson County, which is still active today and helps police agencies close unsolved crimes. He established the training program for NYSP Marine Patrol which was used to certify 30 members in the Alexandria Bay station.

Upon retirement from the New York State Troopers in 1990, Jerry became the Police Chief in Dexter NY through 2002. He also sold real estate with Hopkins Homes, served as an Instructor in the Army Reserves and provided gun safety instruction to the community. Continuing his approach on ‘retirement’ he went on to work as a Court Officer with the New York State Court System in Watertown from 2004-2011.

He married Mabel Kirch on October 29, 1966 and lived in Dexter. They have two daughters

Jerry loved to hunt, travel and spend time with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing games, watching sports and never missed a John Wayne Western.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 56 years, Mabel Roedel, Dexter, NY; his daughter and son-in law, Penny (Loukas) Andrianos, Cleveland, OH; his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Jim) Burton, Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Kaylie and Ian.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 27,2023 from 1pm-3pm at his family home 511 William St. Dexter, NY 13634.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jerry’s memory to the ASPCA, Dexter Methodist Church or The Last Station.

