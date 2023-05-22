Church takes urgent action on deteriorating steeple

Steeple at First Presbyterian Church
Steeple at First Presbyterian Church(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s oldest church has plans to renovate its building. However, urgent, unexpected action had to happen Monday.

The steeple at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street has graced the city’s skyline for more than 100 years.

Last week, a brick fell, making church leaders take action Monday.

“We actually noticed the deterioration last week and jumped into action pretty quickly to have it done today,” said Rev. Andrew Philip Long, pastor of First Presbyterian Church>

The side of the steeple was wrapped in a tarp Monday to protect pedestrians down below.

It’s a temporary solution until the planned restoration project can begin.

“After more than a century, water has its way of finding its way inside, and with our weather freezing and thawing, it’s just deteriorating, the materials, the brick and the wood, and so we think 140 years was a good run, and it’s time to restore it, especially as a landmark here in Watertown,” said Long.

The project’s fundraising goal is $2 million. So far, half of that has been raised.

Church leaders hope to have the restoration complete by fall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly fails to stop for police, charged with drug possession
A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.
Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical...
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of Clayton
William Laflair
Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually abusing a child
Pictured is first generation SLU graduate Thomas Anthony and family.
First generation students among the many to cross the stage at SLU

Latest News

Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Old Glory is flying strong in front of Carthage High School.
Sea of American flags honors lost service members
Water in drinking glass
Massena debates fluoride in village’s drinking water
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash