Color run/walk and resource fair happening next month

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - CHJC, also known as the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES are teaming up to offer a day of fun and awareness.

Alisa O’Hagan from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the events. Watch her interview above.

CHJC is hosting a Color Fun Walk/Run at Zoo New York in Thompson Park in Watertown on June 3.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m. You can also register here.

It costs $20 to participate.

Also going on at the zoo at that time is a resource fair.

More than 20 agencies will be on hand to provide information about services to help children with special needs and their parents.

For more information, call 315-551-0626 or 315-755-6596.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly fails to stop for police, charged with drug possession
A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.
Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical...
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of Clayton
William Laflair
Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually abusing a child
Handcuffs, money
3 accused of welfare fraud in Lewis County

Latest News

SPC Hayden Harris
Trial gets underway in murder of Fort Drum soldier
WWNY
WWNY Color run/walk and resource fair happening next month
BBJ Murph Challenge
Second annual BBJ Murph Challenge
Lake Monster Run
Chaumont Lake Monster Memorial Day Run