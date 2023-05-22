Color run/walk and resource fair happening next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - CHJC, also known as the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES are teaming up to offer a day of fun and awareness.

Alisa O’Hagan from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the events. Watch her interview above.

CHJC is hosting a Color Fun Walk/Run at Zoo New York in Thompson Park in Watertown on June 3.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m. You can also register here.

It costs $20 to participate.

Also going on at the zoo at that time is a resource fair.

More than 20 agencies will be on hand to provide information about services to help children with special needs and their parents.

For more information, call 315-551-0626 or 315-755-6596.

