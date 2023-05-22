CrossFit challenge named for fallen soldier

Second annual BBJ Murph Challenge
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a CrossFit challenge this weekend to raise money to help active-duty military.

Johnnie Flynn, owner of BBJ Bootcamp and Fitness Center, and her son, Kyle Flynn told us about the second annual BBJ Murph Challenge.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The challenge is named for Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

It starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the fitness center, which is at 1010 Franklin Street in Ogdensburg.

The challenge consists of 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and a one-mile run with a weighted vest.

You can take the challenge solo or with a team of up to four.

Proceeds will be donated to new military recruits and for care packages for active-duty soldiers, as well as a scholarship in Murphy’s name.

You can learn more on Facebook. You can also call 315-323-9507. Friday is the deadline to register.

