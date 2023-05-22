Diane M. Jordan, 70, of Philadelphia

Diane M. Jordan, 70, of Sand Street, passed away, Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023 at home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Diane M. Jordan, 70, of Sand Street, passed away, Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023 at home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born April 7, 1953 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Leland and Betty Chisolm Scott and a 1971 graduate of Indian River Central School.

Diane married Joseph R. Jordan on June 14, 1974 at the brides’ parents’ home, Antwerp, NY. They were married for 44 years when Joe passed away on November 14, 2018.

She worked in Food Service at the Indian River Intermediate School, Philadelphia, NY and she previously worked at the Fort Drum Arts and Crafts Center.

Diane enjoyed watching her grandchildren play at sporting events and TV Reality shows. She especially loved when her great-grandchildren would visit.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Nicole and Doug Walroth, Cynthiana, KY, Jennifer and Brian Lynch, Antwerp, NY and Erin Jordan, Philadelphia, NY; grandchildren, Alexis (Christopher) Easter, Ryan (Lacy) Lynch, Abigail (Matthew) Simpson, Alyson (Fred) Parker, Megan Lynch (Zachary Walti), Hailey Mills, Nathan Mills (Hiliana Arroyo), Hannah Walroth, Jacob Walroth, Gannon Lynch (Adrien LaMora), Jarrett Jordan, Brady Lynch, Ashlee (Mike) Scales, and Kylee Lynch; great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Addilyn, Bayden, Lane, Easton, Lyla, Brylee, Landan, and Adalynn; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ken Lowe, Adams Center, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Darlene Scott, Watertown, NY; sister-in-law, Dianne Scott, Adams Center, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, Joe, two sisters, Linda Lawler and Phyllis Coutermarsh, two brothers, James Scott and Norman Scott, all passed away previously.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to the Indian River Athletic Booster Club, c/o Darlene Brumfield, 32925 US Rt. 11, Philadelphia, NY 13673 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.