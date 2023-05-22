Get ready for the Chaumont Lake Monster run
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Chaumont Lake Monster Memorial Day Run is this weekend.
Committee member Brian Stumpf brought us up to speed. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The runs start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the Copley House in Chaumont.
There’s a 12K loop around Point Salubrious, an out-and-back 5K, and a 1.5-mile walk.
It costs $25 if you register ahead of time or $30 the day of the race. You can register at runsignup.com.
Proceeds go to Lyme Parks and Recreation and the Lyme Community Foundation.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor can email bryan.stumpf@yahoo.com.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.