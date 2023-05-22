Get ready for the Chaumont Lake Monster run

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Chaumont Lake Monster Memorial Day Run is this weekend.

Committee member Brian Stumpf brought us up to speed. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The runs start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the Copley House in Chaumont.

There’s a 12K loop around Point Salubrious, an out-and-back 5K, and a 1.5-mile walk.

It costs $25 if you register ahead of time or $30 the day of the race. You can register at runsignup.com.

Proceeds go to Lyme Parks and Recreation and the Lyme Community Foundation.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor can email bryan.stumpf@yahoo.com.

