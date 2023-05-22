Get ready for the Chaumont Lake Monster run

Chaumont Lake Monster Memorial Day Run
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Chaumont Lake Monster Memorial Day Run is this weekend.

Committee member Brian Stumpf brought us up to speed. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The runs start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the Copley House in Chaumont.

There’s a 12K loop around Point Salubrious, an out-and-back 5K, and a 1.5-mile walk.

It costs $25 if you register ahead of time or $30 the day of the race. You can register at runsignup.com.

Proceeds go to Lyme Parks and Recreation and the Lyme Community Foundation.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor can email bryan.stumpf@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.
Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly fails to stop for police, charged with drug possession
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical...
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of Clayton
William Laflair
Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually abusing a child
Handcuffs, money
3 accused of welfare fraud in Lewis County

Latest News

BBJ Murph Challenge
Second annual BBJ Murph Challenge
Lake Monster Run
Chaumont Lake Monster Memorial Day Run
Monday AM weather
BBJ Murph Challenge
CrossFit challenge named for fallen soldier