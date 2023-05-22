A gorgeous spring week ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab a jacket this morning, but you should be able to ditch it by afternoon.

It will be a gorgeous start to a gorgeous week.

Temperatures started mainly in the 40s and will reach the low to mid-60s under sunny skies.

It will be a mild night. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will also be sunny, and highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain on and off on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s both Thursday and Friday.

It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 for Saturday and Sunday, which are two-thirds of Memorial Day weekend, generally considered the unofficial start to summer.

