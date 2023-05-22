A gorgeous spring week ahead

Monday AM weather
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab a jacket this morning, but you should be able to ditch it by afternoon.

It will be a gorgeous start to a gorgeous week.

Temperatures started mainly in the 40s and will reach the low to mid-60s under sunny skies.

It will be a mild night. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will also be sunny, and highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain on and off on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s both Thursday and Friday.

It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 for Saturday and Sunday, which are two-thirds of Memorial Day weekend, generally considered the unofficial start to summer.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.
Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical...
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of Clayton
William Laflair
Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually abusing a child
Handcuffs, money
3 accused of welfare fraud in Lewis County
A pickup truck was damaged in a crash near Potsdam Thursday.
Route 11 closed temporarily for Thursday crash

Latest News

Monday AM weather
7 day
Rain on Saturday
7 day
WWNY 6PM WEATHER
Wake Up Weather
Warm with increasing clouds