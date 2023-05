REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Linda Hirschler, will be held Wednesday, May 31st at 2pm, at the Redwood Cemetery. Mrs. Hirschler passed away March 3, 2023 at her home, at the age of 75.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

