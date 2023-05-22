Graveside Services: Richard A. Sitterly, 95, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Richard A. Sitterly, 95, will be held at 11:00 AM on May 30th in Madrid Cemetery, with Pastor Betsy Westman, officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Madrid Hotel.

Richard died March 30, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of Potsdam
Robert (Bob) Hall, 72, of State Street passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon on May 21, 2023,...
Robert (Bob) Hall, 72, of Carthage
Candles
Graveside Services: Linda L. Hirschler, 75, of Redwood
Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Breen Ave, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home, under the...
Cathy Jo Arruda, 60, of Watertown

Obituaries

On Monday, May 15, 2023, Rick J. Plourde passed away at age 60.
Rick J. Plourde, 60, of Massena
Candles
Thomas I. Ford, 85, formerly of Colton
Diane M. Jordan, 70, of Sand Street, passed away, Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023 at home while...
Diane M. Jordan, 70, of Philadelphia
Alan D. Smith, 64, a Massena native and resident of Mesa, Arizona passed away June 25, 2022 at...
Alan D. Smith, 64, a native of Massena
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash
Deferiet Paper mill property
State awards money to improve properties in Deferiet, Canton