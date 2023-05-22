Graveside Services: Richard A. Sitterly, 95, of Colton
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Richard A. Sitterly, 95, will be held at 11:00 AM on May 30th in Madrid Cemetery, with Pastor Betsy Westman, officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Madrid Hotel.
Richard died March 30, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
