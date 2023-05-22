Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of Potsdam

Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of State Hwy 56, Potsdam, died tragically in a UTV accident on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the Town of Stockholm.

The family will receive friends on  Thursday, May 25 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton.  Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

Her funeral will be held privately for the family as will her burial in Brick Chapel Cemetery.

On Friday, May 26 a Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation for the family to: Steve Dow or to Justin Dowdle.

An obituary will appear as soon as available.

