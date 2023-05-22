Man allegedly fails to stop for police, charged with drug possession

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Waddington man is accused of fleeing police after they tried to pull his vehicle over on Saturday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old Leslie George Jr. failed to stop on County Route 15 in the town of Canton.

They say he was taken into custody after his vehicle came to a stop on Flack Road in the town of Lisbon.

Deputies say he allegedly had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession.

George was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and several traffic violations.

He was ticketed and released.

