Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash has left a Potsdam woman dead and her husband facing vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving charges.

State police said 34-year-old Kristie Jo Dow was a passenger on the UTV driven by her 36-year-old husband, Steven when the crash occurred.

Troopers were called to the scene on Skinnerville Road in the town of Stockholm at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the Potsdam couple was traveling south on Skinnerville Road when Steven lost control of the 2021 Honda Talon UTV, causing it to roll over.

Kristie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they smelled alcohol on Steven’s breath while interviewing him. Troopers said he failed field sobriety tests at the scene.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was also ticketed for having an unregistered motor vehicle ticket.

Steven Dow was arraigned in Stockholm Town Court and released. He’s due back in court on June 21.

The crash is still under investigation.

