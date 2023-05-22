Rick J. Plourde, 60, of Massena

On Monday, May 15, 2023, Rick J. Plourde passed away at age 60. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On Monday, May 15, 2023, Rick J. Plourde passed away at age 60. Rick was born on March 11, 1963, in Massena, New York, to Margaret & Alfred Plourde. Rick went to Massena Central High School and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology. Rick is survived by his wife Melissa; Children: Corey Plourde of Bellingham, WA, Maddie Propersi of Bellingham, WA, Lee Plourde of Bloomington, IL, Kristin Plourde of Greeley, CO, Cameron Plourde of Burlington, VT; and one brother, Al Plourde. Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation on May 25, from 2:00 - 4:00PM at Phillips Memorial Home. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.