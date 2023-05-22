Robert (Bob) Hall, 72, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) Hall, 72, of State Street passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon on May 21, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital in Carthage, NY. He was born on December 20, 1950, in Carthage, NY to the late Robert S. & Lillian (Manchester) Hall. He attended school in Carthage.

A Marriage to Susan Ward ended in divorce. He worked for the St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet, NY up until a work injury that forced him to retire early due to a disability.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his two daughters, Holly Hall Fayette, Clayton; Tina (Scott) Cummings, Carthage; a son, Robert Hall, Jr., of PA; also survived by his companion of many years Terrie Lago, Carthage. A sister, Marleen Harold & her significant other, Jim Fowler of North Carolina; along with two brothers, Randy (Brenda) Hall, Carthage; and Roger (Sandy) Hall, Maryland; along with 12- Grandchildren and 15- Great- Grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Ronald Hall.

There will be no public calling hours or service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Robert’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

