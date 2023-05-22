School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children

The fire began shortly after midnight.
The fire began shortly after midnight.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.

The Guyanese government said in a press statement that the fire broke out in the dormitory building of a secondary school in the city of Madhia, 200 miles south of Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.

“We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire,” the government said. It added that several other students are being treated for injuries.

