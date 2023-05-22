Sea of American flags honors lost service members

Old Glory is flying strong in front of Carthage High School.
Old Glory is flying strong in front of Carthage High School.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - If there’s strength in numbers, Old Glory is flying strong in front of Carthage High School.

What started as a Memorial Day tradition a decade ago with 400 small flags has grown to a couple of thousand flags - large and small.

The Carthage Teachers’ Association does this along with the JROTC program and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

“It’s a lot of work and you get a lot of pleasure out of it, and a lot of people go by and blow their horns and give a thumbs up, so it makes it worthwhile,” said Pat Sheehan, president of the Carthage Teachers’ Association.

The flags honor lost military members.

They also raise money for a scholarship for graduating seniors with community members paying $5 for each flag.

Some flags bear a tag remembering a specific service member.

The flags will be on display until May 30.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly fails to stop for police, charged with drug possession
A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.
Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical...
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of Clayton
William Laflair
Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually abusing a child
Pictured is first generation SLU graduate Thomas Anthony and family.
First generation students among the many to cross the stage at SLU

Latest News

Steeple at First Presbyterian Church
Church takes urgent action on deteriorating steeple
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Water in drinking glass
Massena debates fluoride in village’s drinking water
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash