Sea of American flags honors lost service members

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - If there’s strength in numbers, Old Glory is flying strong in front of Carthage High School.

What started as a Memorial Day tradition a decade ago with 400 small flags has grown to a couple of thousand flags - large and small.

The Carthage Teachers’ Association does this along with the JROTC program and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

“It’s a lot of work and you get a lot of pleasure out of it, and a lot of people go by and blow their horns and give a thumbs up, so it makes it worthwhile,” said Pat Sheehan, president of the Carthage Teachers’ Association.

The flags honor lost military members.

They also raise money for a scholarship for graduating seniors with community members paying $5 for each flag.

Some flags bear a tag remembering a specific service member.

The flags will be on display until May 30.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.