State awards money to improve properties in Deferiet, Canton
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Two north country communities are getting more than $10 million to tear down abandoned properties and make them useful.
The state announced Monday that Jefferson County will receive over $8.5 million to demolish what’s left of the old St. Regis paper mill in the village of Deferiet.
The land had been home to a paper mill from 1899 to 2004.
Demolition of the buildings started in 2011.
Jefferson County has plans for a large solar farm to be built on the property.
There are environmental concerns with the land and supporters of solar think a solar array is a good option for reusing the property while providing new tax revenue for the village.
Meanwhile, the village of Canton will receive $2 million to raze and revitalize the old Midtown Plaza.
There was a Jubilee grocery store there until it closed in 2000. For more than 20 years, the building has been abandoned.
Plans include a SUNY Canton entrepreneurial center with commercial space and two floors of new apartments.
