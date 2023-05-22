State awards money to improve properties in Deferiet, Canton

Deferiet Paper mill property
Deferiet Paper mill property(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Two north country communities are getting more than $10 million to tear down abandoned properties and make them useful.

The state announced Monday that Jefferson County will receive over $8.5 million to demolish what’s left of the old St. Regis paper mill in the village of Deferiet.

The land had been home to a paper mill from 1899 to 2004.

Demolition of the buildings started in 2011.

Jefferson County has plans for a large solar farm to be built on the property.

There are environmental concerns with the land and supporters of solar think a solar array is a good option for reusing the property while providing new tax revenue for the village.

Meanwhile, the village of Canton will receive $2 million to raze and revitalize the old Midtown Plaza.

There was a Jubilee grocery store there until it closed in 2000. For more than 20 years, the building has been abandoned.

Plans include a SUNY Canton entrepreneurial center with commercial space and two floors of new apartments.

